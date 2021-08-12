49ers excited to see preseason debut for Trey Lance

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it won’t matter to the big picture how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the San Francisco 49ers. That doesn’t dampen Shanahan’s excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the Niners host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game. Lance is expected to replace starter Jimmy Garoppolo after one series and play most of the first half.