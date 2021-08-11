Canada’s Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov ousted in Toronto

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and countryman Denis Shapovalov were ousted from the National Bank Open in their native Canada on Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime lost his first match, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic. Shapovalov dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to American Frances Tiafoe. Auger-Aliassime, who’s from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. In the women’s event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. The tournament’s No. 1 seed, Aryna Sabalenka, advanced with a three-set win over American Sloane Stephens.