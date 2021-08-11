Bosox rout Rays 20-8 in their highest-scoring game since ’15

AP National Sports

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 20-8. The Red Sox moved within four games of the AL East-leading Rays with their highest-scoring game since 2015. Tampa Bay had won five in a row overall and six straight against Boston. The Rays had not not allowed at least 20 runs since 2007. J.D. Martinez got four of Boston’s season-high 19 hits. The Red Sox began the first inning with three straight doubles by Kiké Hernández, Renfroe and Bogaerts and scored in bunches — they had innings in which they scored six, five, four, three and two runs.