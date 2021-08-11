Mets rally past Nats 8-7 in suspended game, nightcap ppd

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied from a pair of three-run deficits to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-7 in the resumption of a game suspended by rain the night before. Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double that pulled the Mets to 7-6. New York tied it on a throwing error by rookie reliever Mason Thompson in the eighth and snapped a four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games. The teams were supposed to play their regularly scheduled game Wednesday night, but it was postponed with a storm approaching and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday.