Where to Watch Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. – Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9th.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kick off is at 3:30 P.S.T / 6:30 E.S.T.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII – Chiefs defeated the Eagles back in 2023 , 38-35. Super Bowl LIX will be the Chief's 5th Super Bowl appearance in the past six seasons.

Grammy-winning hip hop artist, Kendrick Lamar, is scheduled to perform. The NFL announced that artist SZA, would joining in on the Halftime Performance.

Here's where to stream Super Bowl LIX:

Over-the-Air Northern/Central San Luis Obispo County - Channel 24.1 Southern/Central San Luis Obispo County – Channel 12.2 Northern Santa Barbara County – Channel 12.2 (No OTA in Southern Santa Barbara County)