Sanders 35 points can’t stop skid as Cal Poly extends two long losing streaks

Cal Poly losing streak reaches 16 games as they fall to UC Riverside 84-78.
Published 12:45 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Kobe Sanders scored a career-high 35 points but despite his best efforts Cal Poly added another loss to long skids.

The Mustangs lost 84-78 to UC Riverside as their losing streak reaches 16 games.

Cal Poly is now 0-16 in the Big West and 4-24 on the season.

Dating back to last season the Mustangs have now lost 34 consecutive Big West regular season games.

Cal Poly was also eliminated from any chance of advancing to next month's 8-team Big West Conference Tournament.

Mike Klan

