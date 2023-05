Channel League honors announced in several sports

MVP: Nicolette Hunter Rio Mesa 12 Pitcher of the Year: Jasmine Reyes Rio Mesa 11 Offensive Player of the Year : Bella Nuno Dos Pueblos 12 Defensive Player of the Year: Jadalynn Sovey Rio Mesa 11

The list of names were provided by the athletic directors of the Channel League.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Channel League honors were named in spring sports baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys tennis, boys golf, girls beach volleyball and boys and girls track and field.

