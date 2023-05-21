San Marcos is soundly beaten in CIF-SS Division 3 championship game by Aliso Niguel

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Aliso Niguel had a field day against San Marcos to capture the CIF-SS Division 3 baseball championship 11-1 at Blair Field.

San Marcos was making its first CIF title game appearance in program history but it did not have a storybook ending.

The Royals committed five errors leading to five unearned runs.

San Marcos ace Cole Schoenwetter dominated in the early part of the game as he held the Wolverines hitless with 4 strikeouts through the first three innings.

But Aliso Niguel hit back-to-back singles to leadoff the top of the fourth inning.

After a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third, a wild pitch and an error on the same play allowed the first two runs of the game to score.

The defensive miscue was a sign of things to come as the Royals made another error in the fifth inning that allowed the Wolverines to go up 3-0.

The UCSB-commit Schoenwetter left after the fifth inning allowing 3 unearned runs with five strikeouts.

Aliso Niguel put the game away in the top of the sixth inning with five more runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

Another error led to two of those runs.

The Royals scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a booming double off the bat of catcher Owen Estabrook.

The senior and Columbia University-commit just missed hitting a 2-run homer for the second straight playoff game.

Instead the ball slammed off the left field wall and Schoenwetter scored from first.

Aliso Niguel starter Damon Anderson-Wolf pitched a complete game striking out five.

The Royals may have had a nightmare CIF title game but they had a dream season going 22-7 and making history along the way.