UCSB wrap-up from Denver after historic season ends

DENVER, Colorado. - The 2022-'23 Gauchos will "always be connected," according to head coach Joe Pasternack because of their record-breaking season.

UCSB set a single-season program record with 27 victories (the old mark was 23) and they also captured a regular season Big West co-championship, a conference tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

After leading 36-35 at halftime against Baylor, the Gauchos ran out of steam and lost to the Bears 74-56 in a first round NCAA Tournament game in Denver.

UCSB ends the season 27-8.

It is an interesting off-season as UCSB will try and keep Pasternack despite reports that a few schools with openings have him on their short list including Cal.

