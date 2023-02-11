Sports betting at Super Bowl is part of the game plan for fans in Phoenix

PHOENIX-- For the first time ever a Super Bowl will be played in a state that has legalized sports gambling.

Arizona is one of 36 states that allows sports betting and fans attending the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium can place a bet on-site and then take their seats before Kansas City and Philadelphia square off.

A record 16 billion dollars is expected to be bet on Super Bowl LVII with more than 50 million people placing a wager on the game.