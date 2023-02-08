Super Bowl LVII: NFL program encourages kids to live active and healthy lifestyles

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Convention Center was filled with around 1,000 kids today taking part in a popular NFL outreach program.

For more than three hours, kids from around the Phoenix area in grades 4th through 6th participated in the annual NFL Play 60 Kids Day.

The event allowed kids to test their skills in all of the elements of football, including running, catching, throwing, kicking and tackling.

They also had a chance to meet NFL players past and present, mascots and cheerleaders.

It's all part of the NFL's national youth health and wellness campaign that encourages kids to be physically active to at least 60 minutes each day.

Today's activities also allowed the kids to celebrate the game of football and get a little of the feel of the Super Bowl. It was held inside the "Super Bowl Experience," the football theme park that is held each year during Super Bowl week.

The Super Bowl Experience was closed to the general public on Wednesday, so the kids had all of the activities to themselves.

"It's a great experience, said Kathleen Ikpi NFL Events Manager Kathleen Ikpi. "Super Bowl Experience is something that we love to put on. It's a great way of engaging in Super Bowl. Not everyone can have a Super Bowl ticket, but it's a fun opportunity to come out and experience the NFL, experience our partners and just have a good time."

Super Bowl xperience was closed to the public today, but will open up tomorrow through saturday.

NFL Play 60 was created in 2007. Over the past 15-plus years, the initiative has contributed more than $352 million to promote the importance of staying active at a young age.

According to the league, the campaign has provided financial support to over 73,000 schools across the county to create programs and resources to boost activity levels.

A key component of the nfl play 60 initiative is by teaching kids how to develop a healthy lifestyle at a young age, they will carry on those healthy habits into adulthood.