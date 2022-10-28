Santa Barbara Dons win boys water polo Channel League Tournament

OXNARD, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons prevailed in a back-and-forth finals of the Channel League Tournament as they outlasted Ventura 13-10.

With the score tied at 4 in the second period Santa Barbara scored three straight goals to create some breathing room, up 7-4 at half.

San Marcos claimed third place as they rallied to beat rival Dos Pueblos 7-6.

The Royals scored two goals late including the game-winner by Luke Burns with 13 seconds left.

The CIF-SS boys water polo playoff pairings are announced on Saturday.