Santa Barbara Dons win boys water polo Channel League Tournament
OXNARD, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons prevailed in a back-and-forth finals of the Channel League Tournament as they outlasted Ventura 13-10.
With the score tied at 4 in the second period Santa Barbara scored three straight goals to create some breathing room, up 7-4 at half.
San Marcos claimed third place as they rallied to beat rival Dos Pueblos 7-6.
The Royals scored two goals late including the game-winner by Luke Burns with 13 seconds left.
The CIF-SS boys water polo playoff pairings are announced on Saturday.