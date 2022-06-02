Alex Mack retires after 13 outstanding seasons in the NFL

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alex Mack is retiring after a stellar 13-year career as one of the top centers in the National Football League.

The 2004 San Marcos High School graduate made the Pro Bowl 7-times.

He was selected to the NFL 2010-'19 All-Decade Team.

Mack was a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2009 and played seven seasons with the Browns.

He signed with Atlanta as a free agent and was a key piece to the 2016 NFC Champion Falcons team.

Mack played last season with San Francisco and started every game.

He was an All-American center at Cal.