Former football player turned baseball slugger Mortensen looks to power UCSB in postseason

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether football or baseball, Broc Mortensen has had a ball playing sports at three local colleges.

After playing football at Cal Poly for two seasons, he switched to baseball first playing at community college at Cuesta before signing with UCSB.

He has led UCSB in home runs in each of his two seasons with the Gauchos slugging 15 each year and his 51 RBI in 2022 also is a team-high.

Mortensen helped power UCSB to a Big West title this year and a third straight NCAA Regional appearance.

The Gauchos open up against Texas State this Friday at 6pm at the Stanford Regional.

Mortensen is a 2017 Ventura High School graduate where he was a standout in football and baseball for the Cougars.

He turns 24 in August and will forgo his final year of college eligibility next season.

Mortensen would like to play pro baseball and then get into coaching, even a return to the gridiron for coaching is a possibility.