SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The long wait was worth it.

Due to the pandemic UCSB could not celebrate the new inductees until now.

The class of 2020 consists of baseball players Damon Jones and Chad Peshke, soccer player Jennifer Borcich and Tommy Harris of track and field.

The 1988 men's volleyball team that finished NCAA runner-up to USC was also honored.

The ceremony took place at the Music Academy of the West.