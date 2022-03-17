Ben Howland out as head coach at Mississippi State

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Despite five straight winning seasons, Mississippi State has parted ways with head coach Ben Howland.

Mississippi State lost on Wednesday in a first round NIT game at Virginia 60-57.

The Bulldogs made just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament during Howland's seven years at Mississippi State but that was a first round exit in 2019.

The Santa Barbara native Howland went 134-98 with the Bulldogs.

The 64-year old Howland was at UCLA prior to Mississippi State and led the Bruins to three straight Final Four appearances(2006-2008).

He also had successful head coaching stops at Northern Arizona and Pittsburgh before coming to Westwood.

Howland grew up playing basketball at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club and attended Dos Pueblos High School.

He played at Santa Barbara City College.

Howland was a long-time assistant coach at UCSB under Jerry Pimm in the glory days of the Gauchos in the late 1980's and early 1990's.