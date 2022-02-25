Bishop Diego takes CIF-SS 3A championship over Dana Hills

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two years ago, the story was scripted differently for Bishop Diego.

The Cardinals made it to the same game but came away with a heartbreaking loss.

This time around, the seniors knew the feeling and never wanted it again.

Senior Tyler Williams flashed for 21 points in the game, including three 3's. While partnering senior Kai Morphy tallied 14 points.

As the time wound down into the late portion of the fourth quarter, the score margin never exceeded three points.

It took two clutch free throws from Morphy to break a tie to give them a 54-52 lead.

That lead would be the final score as Dana Hills put up a desperation shot and was just short of a game-winning three.

It is the first time in Bishop Diego's boys basketball history that they get to hoist the CIF Championship plaque.