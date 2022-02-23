Dos Pueblos boys basketball wins tight semifinal game and will host a CIF championship

GOLETA, Calif. - After a six hour bus ride in the last round Dos Pueblos was so excited to play at home that the Chargers went out and won their semifinal to book another home date as they get to host the CIF-D4A championship game.

Kael Rillie scored 16 points, Joaquin Riker added 15 points and Joe Talarico tallied 14 points as the Chargers edged Valley Torah 58-56 in a CIF-SS 4A semifinal game.

Dos Pueblos will host Western on Friday night in the championship game.

Rillie drilled four 3-pointers in the first half as DP led 30-26 at the break.

After a slow start both Riker and Talarico found their offensive games.

Talarico, who didn't score in the first quarter, slipped inside late in the third quarter for a layup to put DP up 44-38.

The visiting wolfpack took a 52-50 lead with under four minutes left but DP responded by driving to the basket.

Rillie found Riker on a backdoor play to tie the game at 52.

Riker then drove baseline and had a nifty reverse to give the Chargers the lead for good with 2:40 left.

Leading 56-54 the Chargers got a huge defensive stop with about 20 seconds left and Rillie went down and converted a layup to seal the deal.

For head coach Joe Zamora he will make his first CIF finals appearance in 17 seasons as head coach of the Chargers.

He embraced Rillie leaving the floor before the student section stormed the court.

Yes it's good to be home.