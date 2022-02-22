American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24M

(AP) - U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay.

The deal promises them $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.

"This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer," Alex Morgan told ABC's Good Morning America. "It's great to just take that step forward and I not only see this as a win for our team and women's sports."

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women have announced a deal in which the players will split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agrees to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.