SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CIF-SS playoff scores in boys basketball and boys soccer.
Boys Basketball:
Division 2A: Thousand Oaks 71 San Marcos 55
Division 2AA: Serra 68 Oxnard 51
Division 3A: Bishop Diego 58 Burroughs Burbank 50
Orangewood Academy 63 Camarillo 47
Division 4A: Western 48 Cate 47
Dos Pueblos 78 Faith Baptist 62
Division 4AA: Fullerton 62 Rio Mesa 45
Division 5AA: Villanova Prep 66 Oxford Acad. 29
Santa Ana 69 Santa Maria Valley Acad. 47
Boys Soccer:
Division 1: Aliso Niguel 2 San Marcos 0
Division 2: Pacifica 5 Tustin 0
Redondo Union 1 Channel Islands 0
Division 6: Cate 1 Coachella Valley 0
