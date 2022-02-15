Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CIF-SS playoff scores in boys basketball and boys soccer.

Boys Basketball:

Division 2A: Thousand Oaks 71 San Marcos 55

Division 2AA: Serra 68 Oxnard 51

Division 3A: Bishop Diego 58 Burroughs Burbank 50

Orangewood Academy 63 Camarillo 47

Division 4A: Western 48 Cate 47

Dos Pueblos 78 Faith Baptist 62

Division 4AA: Fullerton 62 Rio Mesa 45

Division 5AA: Villanova Prep 66 Oxford Acad. 29

Santa Ana 69 Santa Maria Valley Acad. 47

Boys Soccer:

Division 1: Aliso Niguel 2 San Marcos 0

Division 2: Pacifica 5 Tustin 0

Redondo Union 1 Channel Islands 0

Division 6: Cate 1 Coachella Valley 0

