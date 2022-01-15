Sow ejected, Gauchos remain winless on the road as they lose at Fullerton 79-73

FULLERTON, Calif. - The road woes continue for UCSB as they lose at Cal State Fullerton 79-73 to fall to 0-3 in the Big West and 0-6 away from Santa Barbara.

Freshman Cole Anderson scored a career-high 21 points for UCSB and made 4-of-5 from three-point distance.

Amadou Sow got ejected about midway in the second half after he got tangled up in the lane with some Fullerton players.

It was unclear on replay if Sow threw a punch but the officials met for awhile and ejected Sow.

The Gauchos, who were tied at 39 at the half, were down by ten points at the time of Sow's ejection.

UCSB made a late run but fell to 7-7 on the year after their third straight loss.