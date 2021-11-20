Gauchos bounce back with big win over Chicago State

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball Team (2-1) bounced back to capture its second win of the year defeating Chicago State (0-5) at home 81-50 in the first game of the Cerebro Sports Cali Jam.

UCSB's strong first-half performance put the Gauchos in the driver's seat early with the Cougars unable to find their footing.

Senior forward Amadou Sow led the team in points with 13 while four other Gauchos players scored double digits.

Graduate forward Robinson Idehen made UCSB’s defensive presence known, leading the team with five blocks.

The Gauchos started off electric, making seven of their first 13 fields goals of the game to take an early 24-7 lead, with their largest run being a 16-0 run.

UCSB ended the first half shooting 12-of-24 (50%) from the field, with Ajare Sanni leading the way with eight points

The Gauchos picked up right where they left off early in the second half, outscoring Chicago State 16-6 on 85.7% shooting in the first seven minutes of the second period.

UCSB continued to outscore Chicago State in the second half, this time by a margin of 15 at 43-28

On Wednesday, the Gauchos continue their homestand while hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. at the Thunderdome.