Hoffman and Smith are honored at SB Athletic Round Table

Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a full house at Harry's Plaza Cafe as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is in full swing.

Dos Pueblos High School junior volleyball standout Chloe Hoffman was named Female Athlete of the Week while Carpinteria High School sophomore water polo player Asher Smith took home Male Athlete of the Week honors.

Hoffman led DP to a huge week as they beat Rio Mesa and Oak Park plus they finished third in the competitive Camarillo Stinger Classic.

Hoffman had over 70 kills for the week.

As for Smith he scored 8 goals as Carpinteria upset Dos Pueblos 12-8.

Four of his goals came in the final period.

Smith also scored three goals in a 14-0 shutout of Royal.