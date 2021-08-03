Lyles expected to start as Rangers host the Angels

National Sports

Los Angeles Angels (52-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (39-67, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +125, Angels -145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 26-27 in home games in 2020. Texas has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .255.

The Angels have gone 22-28 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .350.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1. Dane Dunning earned his fifth victory and Brock Holt went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Chris Rodriguez registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and is batting .251.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 63 extra base hits and is batting .269.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.