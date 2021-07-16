Morgan scheduled to start for Indians at Athletics

National Sports

Cleveland Indians (45-42, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (52-40, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -201, Indians +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland will meet on Friday.

The Athletics are 27-22 on their home turf. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .375.

The Indians have gone 21-23 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .337.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 43 extra base hits and is batting .282.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 19 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.