LA Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

LA Galaxy (8-4-0) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-7-3)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +230, Los Angeles +103, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy in conference play.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home in the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Los Angeles: Daniel Steres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez.

