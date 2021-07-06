Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against Giants

National Sports

St. Louis Cardinals (42-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-31, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -134, Cardinals +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Giants are 26-12 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .433 this season. Buster Posey leads the club with a .547 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Cardinals are 19-26 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .296, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .340.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-3. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his third victory and Matt Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for St. Louis. Kevin Gausman took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford is second on the Giants with 65 hits and has 52 RBIs.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

