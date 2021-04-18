Detroit takes 3-game slide into matchup with Oakland

National Sports

Detroit Tigers (6-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-7)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -141, Tigers +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland hit 71 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last year.

The Tigers went 11-20 away from home in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.