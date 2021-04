The Latest: Capitals make splash, get Mantha from Red Wings

National Sports

The Latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):

3:55 p.m.

The Washington Capitals made the biggest deal of NHL trade deadline day by acquiring big forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Capitals in win-now mode traded wingers Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first- and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit for Mantha, who at 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds fits in with their heavy approach. The 26-year-old is signed for three more seasons at a salary-cap hit of $5.7 million.

Washington made the move after the other playoff teams in the East Division all made additions. After the New York Islanders got forward Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri from New Jersey, the Boston Bruins acquired Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins added Jeff Carter.

___

3:45 p.m.

The Florida Panthers paid a bigger price for Sam Bennett than the Boston Bruins did for Taylor Hall, sending a 2022 second-round pick and 2020 second-rounder Emil Heineman to the Calgary Flames for the 24-year-old forward and a sixth-rounder.

“Sam is a skilled and versatile forward who plays the game with a great level of competitiveness, physicality and leadership,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He is a young player who possesses solid experience in the postseason and will be an exciting addition to our lineup.”

___

2:15 p.m.

The NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche keep loading up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The Avalanche have reacquired forward Carl Soderberg, sending unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.

Colorado is atop the West Division and the league standings with 60 points through 41 games. General manager Joe Sakic added goaltending depth with trades for Devan Dubynk and Jonas Johansson in recent weeks.

“We’ve said it since the start of the year that our intention is to be a contender and to make a deep playoff run and to have a chance to win,” defenseman Ryan Graves said Saturday. “Whatever Joe thinks is going to help us win, give us the best chance to in, we’re definitely welcoming any additions to the team.”

___

2 p.m.

Some players rumored to be involved in trades are instead staying with their current team.

The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Scott Laughton to a $15 million, five-year extension. The Los Angeles Kings re-upped forward Alex Iafallo for $16 million over four years and the Buffalo Sabres are hanging on to goaltender Linus Ullmark in the hopes the two sides can agree on a new contract.

___

1:40 p.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring center Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade was agreed to but the trade call has not been completed.

A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work. Janmark played against the Golden Knights during the 2020 bubble playoffs with the Dallas Stars.

___

1:30 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added some more defensive depth as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay acquired Frederik Claesson from the San Jose Sharks for goaltending prospect Magnus Chrona. Coach Jon Cooper likes dressins seven defensemen a game, and the Lightning used nine in the 2020 playoffs on their Cup run.

The Lightning made their big splash Saturday when they got top-four, right-shooting defenseman David Savard from Columbus. Savard provides the muscle Zach Bogosian did last year before leaving for Toronto in free agency.

___

1 p.m.

The New Jersey Devils traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The pick becomes a third-rounder if Edmonton advances to the second round of the playoffs.

New Jersey is revamping its blue line after acquiring Jonas Siegenthaler from Washington for a third-round pick and losing veteran Sami Vatanen to Dallas on waivers. Ryan Murray could also be traded before the deadline.

___

12:45 p.m.

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Adam Gaudette from the Vancouver Canucks for Matthew Highmore in an exchange of forwards. Each player had fallen out of favor in his previous organization.

Gaudette was the first Canucks player on the league’s COVID protocol list when the team had a virus breakout. They’re expected to resume the season Friday, though Highmore will have to serve a seven-day quarantine before playing for Vancouver.

___

