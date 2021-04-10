Nationals look to end 3-game skid

National Sports

Washington Nationals (1-3) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-0, 1.29 ERA, .57 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers went 21-9 at home in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting .256 as a team.

The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington hit .264 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.