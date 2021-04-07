Oakland takes 6-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

National Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-6)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (1-0, 5.68 ERA) Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter the game as losers of their last six games.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 91 total doubles last season.

The Dodgers finished 22-8 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.06 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Chris Taylor: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.