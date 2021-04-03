Lynn expected to start for Chicago against Los Angeles

National Sports

Chicago White Sox (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-1)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Angels: Alex Cobb (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels went 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.09 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The White Sox went 17-13 on the road in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.