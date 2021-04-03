Gonzaga defeats UCLA with buzzer beater and will face Baylor in NCAA men’s basketball title game

National Sports

Gonzaga defeated UCLA in overtime 93-90 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, and will square off against Baylor in the championship game Monday night.

In a game which saw the lead change hands repeatedly, Gonzaga and UCLA were tied at the end of regulation 81-81. A buzzer beater at the end of overtime gave Gonzaga the victory.

Earlier, the Baylor Bears advanced to the national championship game after cruising past the Houston Cougars 78-59.

Baylor ran out to a massive 45-20 lead at halftime and held the Cougars at bay in the second half. Baylor’s Jared Butler finished with a team-high 17 points, and Davion Mitchell added 12 points.

Baylor is appearing in its first Final Four in 71 years and will play in the Championship game for the first time since 1948. Baylor has never won a national championship. The title game will be played in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.