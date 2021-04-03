Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Sacramento after 47-point game

National Sports

Milwaukee Bucks (31-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-27, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -6.5; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Sacramento Kings after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points in the Bucks’ 127-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Kings have gone 12-13 at home. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.7.

The Bucks are 13-10 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the NBA with 48.1 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.4.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Kings 128-115 in their last matchup on Feb. 21. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 38 points, and Tyrese Haliburton paced Sacramento scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.4 points per game while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 27.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.9% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo has shot 56.5% and is averaging 28.8 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.9% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Jeff Teague: day to day (health and safety protocols), PJ Tucker: out (calf), Bobby Portis: day to day (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.