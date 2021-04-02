Snell expected to start as Padres host the Diamondbacks

National Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (1-0, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits per game last year while batting .257 as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 58 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.