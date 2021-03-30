Manchester City’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of the season

National Sports

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club has announced.

The 32-year-old Argentine, considered to be one of the greatest players in Premier League history, joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

He will be forever remembered for scoring a dramatic injury-time winner against QPR in 2012 to secure Manchester City’s first top-flight league title in 44 years.

Aguero is City’s all-time top scorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances but has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” Aguero wrote in a social media post.

“A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons — unusual for a professional player this day and age.

“With the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world,” he added.

City announced that Aguero, a firm fan favorite, will be honored with a statue outside the Eithad Stadium for his role in transforming the club into one of the best teams in European football.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” said Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in a statement.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.”