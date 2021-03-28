Los Angeles plays Milwaukee, looks for 6th straight home win

National Sports

Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-16, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Clippers play Milwaukee.

The Clippers are 16-6 in home games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.6.

The Bucks are 11-9 in road games. Milwaukee is 19-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Clippers 105-100 in their last meeting on Feb. 28. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 36 points, and Kawhi Leonard paced LA scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Clippers. Zubac is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brook Lopez is fifth on the Bucks with 5.2 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. Pat Connaughton is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 9.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 47.5% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 50.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, eight steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Marcus Morris: day to day (calf), Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (foot).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (abdominal), Jrue Holiday: day to day (knee), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (hip), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.