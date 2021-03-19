Champions League quarterfinal draw: Bayern Munich to face PSG in repeat of 2020 final
It’s crunch time in the Champions League.
We’re now down to the final eight teams and every club in the quarterfinals will have realistic hopes of lifting European club football’s most prestigious trophy on May 29 in Istanbul.
Draw in full
Quarterfinals
Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund
Porto vs. Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
The first legs of the quarterfinals will take place on April 6 and 7, with the returns legs on April 13 and 14.
Semifinals
Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid or Liverpool vs. Porto or Chelsea
More to follow…
