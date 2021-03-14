San Jose plays Vegas, seeks 4th straight road win

National Sports

San Jose Sharks (11-11-3, seventh in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-6-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits Vegas aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 18-6-1 against West Division teams. Vegas ranks eighth in the Nhl averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

The Sharks are 11-11-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 6, Vegas won 4-0. Alex Tuch totaled two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-16 in 24 games this season. Max Pacioretty has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kane leads the Sharks with 23 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 12 assists. Timo Meier has seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brayden McNabb: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (covid protocol), Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (covid protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.