San Jose visits Anaheim after shutout victory

San Jose Sharks (10-11-3, seventh in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-14-6, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host San Jose after the Sharks shut out Anaheim 6-0. Devan Dubnyk earned the victory in the net for San Jose after recording 34 saves.

The Ducks are 8-14-6 against division opponents. Anaheim scores 2.2 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Maxime Comtois leads the team with nine total goals.

The Sharks are 10-11-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comtois leads the Ducks with nine goals, adding 10 assists and recording 19 points. Rickard Rakell has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 13 goals and has 22 points. Kane has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (lower body), Troy Terry: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (covid protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.