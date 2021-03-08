CS Fullerton faces Cal Poly in Big West tourney

National Sports

No. 10 seed Cal Poly (3-19, 1-15) vs. No. 7 seed Cal State Fullerton (6-9, 5-9)

Big West Conference Tourney First Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton are prepared to square off in the first round of the Big West tournament. Cal State Fullerton lost 85-78 to UC San Diego in its most recent game, while Cal Poly fell 70-54 against UC Santa Barbara in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal Poly’s Keith Smith, Mark Crowe and Riley Till have combined to score 26 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 35 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last five games. He’s also made 73 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 41 assists on 84 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Cal Poly has assists on 37 of 60 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

