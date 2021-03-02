San Jose faces Colorado in division matchup

National Sports

Colorado Avalanche (11-7-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-9-2, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose faces Colorado in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Sharks have gone 8-9-2 against division opponents. San Jose averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 11-7-1 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado ranks 10th in the league averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with a plus-five in 18 games this season. Kane has 11 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 20 points, scoring five goals and adding 15 assists. Nazem Kadri has three goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.