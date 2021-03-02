Blues visit the Ducks after Sanford’s 2-goal game

National Sports

St. Louis Blues (12-8-2, second in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-11-5, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host St. Louis after Zach Sanford scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-4 victory against the Ducks.

The Ducks are 6-11-5 in division matchups. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging only 5.4 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads them with 14 total points.

The Blues are 12-8-2 against West Division opponents. St. Louis is ninth in the Nhl with 31.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comtois leads the Ducks with eight goals, adding six assists and recording 14 points. Cam Fowler has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 10 goals and has 18 points. Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Colton Parayko: out (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.