Wild face the Kings, seek 6th straight win

National Sports

Los Angeles Kings (9-7-3, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-6-0, second in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Wild are 11-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 53 goals and is 10th in the Nhl averaging 3.1 goals per game. Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team with seven.

The Kings are 9-7-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 23.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 16 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 16 points, scoring five goals and adding 11 assists. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 11 goals and has 17 points. Anze Kopitar has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: out (upper body).

Kings: Mikey Anderson: day to day (lower body), Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.