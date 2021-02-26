Youth sports begin in SLO County, high school football season to start March 19

Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- After spending nearly a year on the sidelines, it's now game time for organized youth and recreational sports in San Luis Obispo County.

Friday marks the first day they may resume in the county.

San Luis Obispo Count has been given the go-ahead because its COVID-19 case rate has dropped below 14 cases per 100,000, which is the State’s threshold for allowing these activities to return.

The county currently has an adjusted case rate of 9.4 per 100,000.

Both youth and adult sporting activities may now begin, and includes school teams, community programs, private clubs and leagues.

"Youth sports are important to our children's physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "With case rates and hospitalizations declining across California, we are allowing outdoor competition to resume, with modifications and steps to reduce risk, in counties where case rates are lower."

According to a San Luis Obispo County press release, the updated guidance from the State includes requirements that must be observed by all sports, including use of face coverings by observers and coaches, distancing between non-household members, limitations on spectators, limitations on tournaments, and other requirements.

In another significant step, the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) is moving forward to start the high school football season on March 19.

The CCAA includes all large high schools from Paso Robles to Orcutt.

The football season will consist of five games for each school over a six-week period.

There will be no postseason. Previously, the CIF-Central Section announced playoffs for football, cross country, girls volleyball, and water polo have been cancelled for this school year.