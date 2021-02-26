St. Louis takes on San Jose, aims to halt 3-game slide

National Sports

St. Louis Blues (10-8-2, second in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-8-2, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Blues play San Jose.

The Sharks are 7-8-2 against opponents from the West Division. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Blues are 10-8-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis ranks 17th in the Nhl with 30.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

San Jose took down St. Louis 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 20. Logan Couture scored two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couture leads the Sharks with 16 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting six assists. Kane has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with nine goals and has 16 points. David Perron has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Erik Karlsson: out (groin), Dylan Gambrell: out (concussion).

Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.