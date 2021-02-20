Naomi Osaka overcomes Jennifer Brady to win second Australian Open title

National Sports

Naomi Osaka powered her way to a second Australian Open title with a comprehensive straight sets victory over grand slam final debutant Jennifer Brady.

The match had all the makings of an epic final during a tight first set, but Osaka’s class and experience ultimately proved too much as she raced to a 6-4 6-3 victory in just under an hour and a half.

It was the first grand slam final with a significant crowd since last year’s Australian Open and with both players producing shots of the highest quality — in particular during the first set — those lucky enough to bag a ticket were treated to a spectacle.

Victory gives Osaka her fourth grand slam title at the age of only 23 and she looks set to be a dominant force in women’s tennis for some time to come.

More to follow…