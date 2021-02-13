Another defensive meltdown sees Liverpool slip to third straight Premier League defeat

National Sports

Liverpool’s defense of its Premier League title is rapidly evaporating after yet another calamitous defensive performance condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to a third consecutive defeat.

Things had looked promising early on, as Liverpool outplayed Leicester for much of the game and looked to have found some form after two disastrous displays against Brighton and Manchester City.

Mo Salah gave the Reds a deserved lead after the hour mark, only for Liverpool’s backline to totally capitulate in the closing stages and gift Leicester three goals in the space of eight minutes.

Marcus Maddison drew Leicester level directly from a free-kick, though Liverpool questioned the VAR decision to allow it to stand after it appeared Daniel Amartey had attempted to play the ball while in an offside position.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson then collided with new teammate Ozan Kabak three minutes later to gift Jamie Vardy an open goal.

Klopp had suggested that Alisson’s errors against Manchester City last Sunday could be attributed to cold feet, though perhaps today’s blunder would be better attributed to brain freeze on a cold afternoon in the Midlands.

Liverpool’s porous defense allowed Harvey Barnes in behind the slot home and secure an emphatic 3-1 win for a Leicester side that looked second best for much of the game.

The defeat leaves Liverpool in fourth place in the Premier League, but in danger of dropping as low as ninth should the teams below them all win their games in hand.

After the game, Klopp was unhappy with where VAR had stopped the video to check for offside and where the line for his attacking players at been drawn.

“We conceded a goal, which is a really tough one to take,” Klopp told BT Sport of Maddison’s equalizer. “I know we discussed a lot about VAR, but I think we all agree it was a turning point in the game.

“I saw the goal a couple of times now and the moment when they stop the situation to see who is offside, he (Maddison) didn’t even touch the ball yet, so that means it’s still an individual decision of somebody who makes the (call).

“For me it looks like a clear offside because he has to touch the ball, that’s the moment when offside is yes or no. Bobby’s (Firmino) foot should obviously be a little bit closer — and whatever they (VAR) throw in there.

“The second goal is a misunderstanding. We spoke before about getting used to each other — we were used to each other until the goal happened. Yes they were one position ahead of us … but on the pitch that was not obvious, we were the clear, dominant side.”

It may be too soon to suggest Liverpool is in crisis, but things are unlikely to get much easier with difficult matches against RB Leipzig and bitter rival Everton up next.