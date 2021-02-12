With many sports still sidelined, high school athletes locked in limbo

Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school athletes are ready to return to competition, but many up and down the coast are still waiting for local public health departments to give them the green light to do so.

Cross country was the first local sport to return to inter-school competition after an 11-month wait finally ended last week. But COVID-19 cases have not yet subsided enough for health officials to clear sports like football to kick off once again.

It's been an arduous wait for several student-athletes, including Bishop Diego varsity running back Anthony Villa.

The pandemic effectively wiped out his junior football season, preventing him from getting new highlights on tape and eliminating chances to speak with college scouts and coaches.

His mother Melissa says the loss of routine has also presented an identity crisis of sorts for local athletes, no longer able to do what they love.

You can watch the interview tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.