LMU looks to sweep San Diego

Loyola Marymount (8-6, 3-3) vs. San Diego (2-6, 1-3)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego seeks revenge on Loyola Marymount after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Lions shot 46.4 percent from the field while limiting San Diego’s shooters to just 38.9 percent en route to a 72-69 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Josh Parrish, Vladimir Pinchuk, Joey Calcaterra and Jared Rodriguez have combined to account for 56 percent of San Diego’s scoring this year and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Loyola Marymount, Eli Scott, Mattias Markusson, Keli Leaupepe, Joe Quintana and Jalin Anderson have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Loyola Marymount scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Toreros have scored 68 points per game and allowed 70.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 71.6 points scored and 77 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Scott has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Diego is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Toreros. San Diego has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) across its past three outings while Loyola Marymount has assists on 45 of 70 field goals (64.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount is ranked second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Lions have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game and 12 per game over their last three games.

